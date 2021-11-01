Larry Butler for Aspen BOE
Larry Butler would make an excellent Aspen school board member. Larry has served on the board of Ascendigo Autism Services with me for many years. He has been an effective, thoughtful and engaged contributor to our mission. He puts the frontline staff and the children first.
He has the financial skills and people skills to make a meaningful difference for the Aspen School District. He knows how to lead and to listen. He has three children in the Aspen schools, one with special needs. He is invested in high performing schools for all students. Please vote for Larry in the upcoming election.
Sallie Bernard
Aspen
