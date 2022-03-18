Laird, Kessler and Sparhawk for Carbondale trustee

Carbondale is fortunate to have these eight candidates step up to serve as trustee. I write today to ask voters to mark their ballots for Erica Sparhawk, Colin Laird, and Zane Kessler. In knowing and working alongside these three over many years, some decades, there’s no doubt that these three have the attributes to effectively lead.

Dynamic skill sets and an ability to listen to divergent viewpoints to solve issues and craft legislation that benefit the whole community are imperative in this role. Sparhawk, Laird and Kessler have what it takes, and the track record to show they embody these skills.

Erica, Colin and Zane all are raising or have raised their kids in Carbondale. They know firsthand how difficult it is to grind out a livelihood in the valley and work countless hours for the betterment of this community. It’s no easy task to coach youth sports, serve on boards, work full time, and work for a better future for their families and yours — all while being present for their loved ones.

Erica’s leadership on green initiatives, mental health services, and overall support for all of Carbondale needs to continue. Her well-rounded perspective from her lived experience sets her apart from the field.

In his tireless work for our nonprofit community, Colin’s thoughtful and inclusive approach to problem solving will be a huge asset as trustee. In numerous situations Colin has weighed complex issues, ensured all parties were heard, and at times moved from his initial position to get behind a more comprehensive solution. Colin’s temperament and energy for engagement are rare attributes in today’s public service.





Land conservation and water are inextricably linked with the issues facing Carbondale. Zane’s work with advocating for legislation, crafting policy and community organizing are a great fit as trustee. Zane’s experience and knowledge are much needed resources in charting Carbondale’s future.

Sparhawk, Laird and Kessler will be wonderful additions to the Board of Trustees. Thank you for your consideration, and please vote!

Stacey Bernot

Carbondale