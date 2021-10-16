Kuhlenberg will represent RFSD well
A new school year is well underway and I am grateful that the kids in the community are having a great experience together. I believe the teachers, staff, administration, and board have done an exceptional job in challenging times to make this happen. I would like to see this success continue and that is why I am writing to support Kathryn Kuhlenberg to represent District E on the Roaring Fork School District board.
Kathryn will bring a diverse and complimentary set of skills and capabilities to the board. First, she is a parent with a stake in our district’s success but she also brings an understanding of the classroom and of education policy through her experiences in her business and as an attorney. Also, Kathryn rightly understands that the most powerful tool to bring success to the students is attracting and retaining talent. I’m happy she is making this a priority if elected and that she recognizes the particular importance of addressing housing and meeting cost of living needs for teachers and staff. Please join me in voting for Kathryn Kuhlenberg to represent District E on the RFSD board.
David Knight
Basalt
Kadi and Kenny the clear choices for RFSD
