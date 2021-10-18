Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork School Board
Our task as voters is to put in place elected officials who can improve our communities and schools. There is nobody more qualified and eminently motivated to succeed on the RE-1 School Board than Kathryn Kuhlenberg.
She has a juris doctorate with specialties in education policy and civil rights. She is a preschool owner and teacher. She interned at the U.S. Department of Education. She has taught special education. She has served on the Aspen School District’s accountability committee.
Moreover, she has three young children who are part of the very schools she intends to work so hard for. Ms. Kuhlenberg has the credentials and the real-world experience to represent us on the school board. Check for your ballot in your mailbox and be sure to vote for Kathryn Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork School Board by Nov. 2.
Casey Livingston
Carbondale
Gieszl, Weiss, Zimet best for Aspen schools
Whether you have children or not, vote in the school board election!