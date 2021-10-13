Kuhlenberg for RFSD

Our valley is so fortunate to have a knowledgeable and passionate candidate like Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg seeking a seat on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.

Long before Kadi became a valued resident and employer in our community, I had the pleasure of getting to know her as a hardworking college student who spent summers working at her aunt’s preschool in Aspen. With my children in several of Kadi’s classes, I witnessed firsthand her passion for educating children, incredible patience, and calming personality. The excitement she brought towards educating children was palpable. This was just the beginning for Kadi, as her drive and commitment to education led her earn her undergraduate degrees in education policy and child psychology, as well as a law degree with specialties in education policy and civil rights.

With three school age children of her own, a thriving business, and a wide breadth of both professional and personal experience, Kadi has her pulse firmly on the RFSD community. Her practical experience as both an educator, preschool owner, and attorney are invaluable and she is dedicated to significantly improving all aspects of the RFSD. Kadi is approachable, an excellent listener and collaborator, and a staunch advocate for education. She will work diligently and effectively, taking the necessary time to carefully consider the issues at hand and work towards consensus-based solutions.

Kadi has so much to offer our community. A vote for Kadi on Nov. 2 is a vote for elevating education, opening the lines of communication, and developing a comprehensive path forward.

Alyssa Shenk





Snowmass Village