Kuhlenberg committed to local youth, RFSD

I am writing to encourage Roaring Fork School District parents to vote for Kathryn (Kadi) Kuhlenberg for RFSD Board of Education Seat E.

I have known Kadi for over five years in her role as the owner, director and head pre-K teacher at the Playgroup Aspen preschool that both my daughters attended/attend. During these years, I have had the privilege of witnessing one of the hardest working women, most capable school administrators and most caring teacher share her gifts and efforts with the Playgroup students and families.

Kadi genuinely loves children. I see it every day in the warmth and openness of her interactions. She understands how to blend intellectual education with social emotional development with supreme amounts of fun. And Kadi is never too busy to pick up my calls, answer my questions, listen to and address my concerns, and relate anecdotes about my girls’ school days. In sum, Kadi has given me, as a working mother, the great gift of confidence that my babies are loved, supported, educated and encouraged during the times when I am unable to be present with them myself. I am certain that Kadi will demonstrate the same deep level of care and dedication to the RFSD schools and families that she has shown to my children and the entire Playgroup community.

Please do not pass up this opportunity to secure a seat for Kadi on your school board. I only wish she lived in Aspen so that I could vote her onto ours.

Danielle Van Arsdale





Aspen