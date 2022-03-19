Kudos & Kindness: Empty Bowls thanks; Paradise lifts Ukraine rally

Overflowing with gratitude

The 17th annual Empty Bowls Dinner was a huge success! Wednesday, March 16, over 400 people from our community gathered at Bumps to share a simple meal of delicious soup, fresh bread and yummy desserts. Guests chose a beautiful ceramic bowl handmade by students for their soup and to take home as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world.

The proceeds will be donated to Lift-Up.

We all left with a full tummy, a warm heart and a nourished soul. This event had a huge community presence, which is a reflection of the incredible community in which we live that supports the arts, education and children.

A very special thanks to our sponsor the Aspen Thrift Shop and thank you, Bumps, for hosting the crazy crew of kids and their families; Henrietta, Gabi and their staff were wonderful. Thanks for the awesome music, Andy Farmer and the AHS band and fifth grade Blackout.

Thank you to the amazing volunteers who gave time, energy and donations to make this project happen and thank you to all the students who created art from their hearts and gained an understanding of giving and the value of helping others.





Thank you to Aspen Thrift Shop, Bumps, Louis Swiss Pastry, Paradise Bakery, Clark’s Market, Jour de Fete, Cache Cache, Home Team BBQ, The Stew Pot, Taster’s, Daly Diner, Zane’s Tavern, Big Wrap, Meat and Cheese and the Caribou Club.

Rae Lampe, Aspen Middle School

Hilary Forsyth, Aspen Community Community School

*****

Paradise lifts Ukraine rally

I want to publicly acknowledge and thank the Paradise Bakery for donating coffee and hot chocolate for the We Stand with Ukraine rally Saturday afternoon. On a one-hour notice, they provided travelers with cups and condiments. Aspen stands with Ukraine and Paradise Bakery stands with our community.

Ward Hauenstein

Aspen