Kudos & Kindness

Community support brightens future for Aspen Public Radio

On behalf of Aspen Public Radio, I would like to express our gratitude to everyone who gave during our shortened spring membership drive last week. I also want to thank our more than 1,500 members and thousands of listeners across our valley for their support throughout the year.

Thank you Holy Cross Energy, Basalt Bike and Ski, and Eagle Crest Nursery for providing giveaway opportunities, as well as Alpine Bank and our Board members for their generous matching contributions. We are moved by our listeners who called in to thank almost 40 healthcare workers at Aspen Valley Hospital, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Valley View Hospital, and more for their hard work during the pandemic.

With our friends at Challenge Aspen, we held a virtual event earlier this month featuring NPR All Things Considered Host Mary Louise Kelly discussing her life, work, and adapting to hearing loss as an audio journalist. If you missed this conversation, a captioned recording is now available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVfmTiOOVeU .

In response to community feedback, we’ll be continuing our mental health series, “High Risk At High Altitude.” If you have a mental health question you’d like for us to explore, visit: https://www.aspenpublicradio.org/topic/high-risk-high-altitude .

We’re proud to have recently released our special, in-depth news series on the RMI mine in Glenwood Springs. These stories are available to read or listen to, here: https://www.aspenpublicradio.org/topic/digging-deep-what-does-rmi-mean-glenwood-springs .

And thanks to a local grant, we’ve been able to extend the reach of this series and other stories by translating them into Spanish and sharing them with Spanish-language media in the valley.

Our news team and staff are still working remotely to help keep everyone as safe and as healthy as possible, but you are always welcome to contact us at 920-9000 if you have questions or comments, or you would like to support the important work we do in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Thank you again for making our work possible.

Daniel Costello

Interim executive director, Aspen Public Radio

***

Vaccination felt like celebration

I was so impressed with the whole process of receiving a vaccine at the Music Tent — from the lighthearted exuberance of the young volunteers directing traffic, to the dedicated professionalism of the person administering the shot, to the caring of those who kept an eye on me in the following minutes. It all felt like a celebration — which it was! Sincere thanks to all who participated in this community event.

Judith Frey

Snowmass

***

Two locals Aspen can be proud of

• Kudos to Simi Hamilton on an amazing Nordic Skiing career. More importantly, Simi is a beautiful human being who Aspen and the United States should be proud to have had him represent us.

• Kudos to Katie Fox for receiving national board certification in education. Only 3% of educators in the country ever receive it. You were always a great “kid,” and now you are an amazing adult, mom and teacher.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

****

Karl Arthur Severson Foundation an invaluable partner to ski community

Aspen Mountain Guide School, of Aspen High School, would like to thank the Karl Arthur Severson Foundation for their support in sponsoring our students in their PSIA Level 1 certification. Their generous donation allowed students to pursue a challenging and rigorous three-day exam, which ultimately ended with all students passing to become PSIA Level 1 ski instructors.

The vision of the Severson Foundation to help local youth explore and pursue careers in the ski industry is invaluable to our community. Thank you so much!

Brent Maiolo and students

Aspen Mountain Guide School