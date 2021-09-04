Kudos & Kindness (Sept. 5, 2021)

Top-notch care at AVH

In contrast to some expressed worries about Aspen, I offer a shout-out to Aspen Valley Hospital. You have a treasure in this community. Having spent several hours in its ER recently, I found all the physicians and staff so well-trained, solicitous, thoughtful, and impressive.

So thank you to AVH and your excellent doctors and staff.

Sally McMillen

Davidson, North Carolina

High-flying praise

Thanks, thanks and thanks again to Tomek, Alex and the crew of Aspen Paragliding for making Katie’s birthday the best one ever. You are rock stars.

Jon Fightlin

Aspen

***

Thanks to DJ

Roaring Fork Conservancy staff, board and national council were excited to finally be able to honor David Johnson with the 2020 Robert Billingsley River Conservator Award. Typically, this is awarded at our annual River Rendezvous fundraiser which took a hiatus last year, so it was our pleasure to gather in person on Aug. 26 for a more intimate celebration of Dave’s contributions to the Roaring Fork Watershed.

DJ, as his friends call him, began as a flyfishing guide in the Roaring Fork Valley 25 years ago. A lifelong sportsman, he was a natural at teaching his clients and instilling the importance of conservation on rivers to preserve the legacy of flyfishing in the valley. He later started his own guide service and ultimately two businesses — Crystal Fly Shop located in Carbondale and the Redstone Mountain Mercantile in Redstone. Through his entrepreneurship he has been able to support the community tremendously; in the last 15 years, DJ has donated over $40,000 in money and gear to many area nonprofits! DJ has also been a major contributor to Roaring Fork Conservancy’s annual fundraising event and an outstanding steward of the watershed. We are so appreciative of his efforts in helping others explore, value and protect the rivers we all love.

Congratulations, DJ!

Rick Lofaro,

Executive Director of Roaring Fork Conservancy

****

Aspen Thrift Shop gives back

Every spring the scholarship committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is honored to select recipients for college scholarships. It is a nearly impossible task to choose a limited number of candidates from the dozens of highly qualified and worthy applicants.

This year, we are pleased to announce the following students from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, and Roaring Fork High School: Alex Martin, Angelica de la Torre, Annika Nichols, Arlet Campuzano, Ashley Ramos Alfaro, Jeremy Martin, Lucy Lampe, Taiga Moore, Riley Dolan, Angel Alvarado, and Ava Lee.

We are able to provide these generous awards due to the support of the community members who donate gently used items and clothing and to the shoppers who purchase them.

Scholarship committee

Aspen Thrift Shop