Kudos & Kindness (Sept. 19, 2021)

A reverent and beautiful 9/11 observation

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Aspen fire, police EMS and the veterans made us all proud to be members of this community. The 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Aspen firehouse was a reverent tribute for those who lost their lives while protecting and serving us.

The message of hope and unity came through loud and clear and the ceremony conveyed a depth and level of respect that is not easy to achieve in a commemoration. Chief Balentine and his team of firefighters, volunteers and local businesses worked long and hard with a lot of thought put into every detail and I can’t imagine a more beautiful observance. It touched me to the core. I was so honored to be a small part of it.

A grateful citizen …

Andrea Booher

Aspen



****

Top-shelf librarian

I couldn’t agree more with Paul Hufnagle’s letter “My favorite librarian” (Kudos & Kindness, Sept. 12, The Aspen Times) in reference to Lisa May Howard. Indeed, “Aspen Elementary School is the luckiest school on the planet to have you as their librarian.”

Lisa’s hard work and dedication, over the course of many years, to the school’s library program earned Lisa the Colorado Department of Education’s designation of the “Highly Effective Schools Through Libraries” program. This designation is only given to librarians who have completed a rigorous set of standards put forth by Colorado State Library.

Congrats, Lisa! You’re the best!

Teresa Cavaleri

Aspen

****

Gridiron gratitude

Our fourth- and sixth-grade boys kicked off their football season with two exciting wins and we would be remiss if we didn’t thank all of the people in this great community who make it possible for our kids to do what they love. Special thanks to all of the directors, coaches and parents who tirelessly volunteer, the Aspen Elks Lodge 224 who eagerly ensures that the program has whatever it needs each year, and to the Aspen Recreation Department, Aspen Parks Department and Aspen School District, which provide and maintain the beautiful places where we practice and play. With support like that, how can we lose? Go Aspen!

The Thorne family

Aspen

****

English In Action gets a boost

On Sept. 7, in the Aspen Art Museum rooftop cafe, something extraordinary happened. More than 170 community members gathered for English In Action‘s Summer Benefit to hear bestselling author Francisco Cantú reflect on his time in the U.S. Border Patrol. In an eye-opening conversation with Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum, the two immigration experts addressed the depth of human tragedy occurring on our southern border every day and potential solutions. They underscored the many ways English In Action’s work supporting immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley through language development and cross-cultural exchange stands as a potent counterpoint to that human suffering.

In addition to the featured speakers, guests heard from English In Action staff, adult students, and volunteers who shared the life-changing impacts this grassroots organization has had on their lives. By evening’s end, the fundraiser exceeded all expectations.

We at English In Action are honored by the support of everyone who donated to the event and/or gave their time to make the evening a success. The generosity and early endorsement of our underwriters enabled us to present a meaningful event in a spectacular setting. Our gratitude goes to the following underwriters: Isa Catto and Daniel Shaw, Jessica and John Fullerton, Jody Guralnick and Michael Lipkin, Melony and Adam Lewis, the Melville Family, Jill Soffer and Steve Elder, and Susan Taylor and Rob Pew. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of our host committee and the businesses and individuals who stepped forward as event sponsors.

We are thrilled to announce that our fourth annual summer benefit raised more than $400,000, which goes directly to supporting English In Action’s programs in the coming year, including our new Digital Literacy and Equity initiative. We are more committed than ever to helping immigrants navigate virtual and in-person language learning and find meaningful ways to engage in our community.

Julie Comins and Susan Lodge

Co-chairs, English In Action board

Lara Beaulieu

Executive director, English In Action

****

100 yards of thank-yous

The Eydenberg family would like to extend our greatest thanks to the Aspen Elks Lodge 224, the Aspen School District, Aspen varsity football and Aspen Middle School football, the Aspen Recreation and Aspen Parks departments, and, most especially, all of the parents and coaches who are making this season happen for Mountain West Youth Football’s Aspen teams! Our boys, Harrison and Graham, are grateful; they are working hard and hope to add spirit to the community through some solid football! Go Aspen!

We appreciate you!

Darin and John Eydenberg

Aspen

****

Parting back-pats

Just a quick note to say goodbye to all our family, friends, and co-workers over the years. Lisa and I are moving to the Front Range town of Loveland, Colorado, to be close to family. We have truly enjoyed the Roaring Fork Valley living 13 years in Snowmass Village (63 years as a visitor) and then three years in Carbondale. We will miss you all and hopefully we will see most of you when we make ski pilgrimages to the valley. Our phone numbers are the same so please let’s stay in touch. For the fun of it, here is my Top 10 list:

1. Best restaurants — Campo di Fiori in Aspen, Alegria and Il Poggio. There are many but these were our favorites. Note they all have an Italian flavor.

2. Best ski run — Gunner’s View in Snowmass followed closely behind Powerline and then all of Walsh’s down to Gentleman’s Ridge and into the Glades (maybe FIS Slalom Hill.)

3. Best club – Snowmass Recreation Center and Glenwood Hot Springs Pool & Club.

4. Best town in the valley — Carbondale. You just can’t beat the locals!

5. Best secret place – I’m not telling.

6. Best golf course – River Valley Ranch. Play it, you’ll understand.

7. Best sandwich shop – Grateful Deli!

8. Best festival – Jas Aspen Labor Day. Can’t beat the people watching and music.

9. Coolest guy – This is a tough one but every era in Aspen/Snowmass has had its people. So, I vote for a tie between Ernesto Mendez and Victor Gerdin. Closely followed by Mak Keeling, Mark Kittle, Jake Crowe and Studebaker Hawk Boyd (both my quasi nephews.) Sorry, Gert, we don’t make the list.

10. Coolest gal — I know “gal” is not an appropriate term nowadays but get over it. So, I think it’s obvious (excluding my amazing wife, Lisa), Sue Way has always been the coolest. She is followed closely by Sara Broughton, Eric Golden, Susan Touchette and Carmen Barber.

Be safe and love one another!

Mark Vogele

Carbondale