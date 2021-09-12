Kudos & Kindness (Sept. 12, 2021)

JAS strikes the right chords

Congratulations, hats off and kudos to Jim Horowitz and everybody with JAS Aspen Snowmass! Considering the pandemic and logistics for lining up the entertainers, volunteers and venue preparation they hit it out of the park … literally. We are very fortunate to have this first-class event here in the village and look forward to many more Labor Day festivals to come.

Boone Schweitzer

Snowmass Village

****

My favorite librarian

That is so awesome that you (Lisa May) were recognized for your hard work. There is nobody more deserving than you, the way you treat those kids and introduce them to a library at such a young age; it’s just incredible in my mind. The passion you display is awesome. I was so happy for you when I read The Aspen Times and they said you earned a highly effective designation. After spending the best years of my life watching you run the library, I can say without question Aspen Elementary School is the luckiest school on this planet to have you as their librarian.

Your admiring fan,

Paul Hufnagle

Former SRO, Aspen School District

****

A true trail professional

I would like to “give a shout out to” Brian Buell at Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for all of his hard work on our mountain biking and hiking trails.

Last year he redesigned the flow on Seven Star in Snowmass, and now it rides like a dream. Tuesday my husband and I found him clearing downed trees up on Hunter Creek where we thanked him again for the improvements on Seven Star and asked him about who to call to get someone out on Airline, where the monsoonal rains washed out some of the trail. And today, Thursday, my husband rode up Cozyline to Airline and found Brian had just repaired much of that dangerous portion of the steep narrow shale trail.

Fellow trail users, next time you see Brian working on our superb Snowmass Village, Aspen, Pitkin County Trails, please let him know how much you appreciate his hard work. We are so blessed to have such an amazing network of trails. It is so good to live and recreate here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Kathryn Runge

Pitkin County

****

Meat & Cheese a friend of Aspen schools

Dear Meat & Cheese restaurant and crew,

On behalf of the Aspen Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, we are so very thankful for your support of the kindergarten picnic. We had an incredible turnout of families gathering together to start the new year. You were amazing to put together delicious picnic baskets for families and support the PTO with your proceeds. We are thankful for you being a supporter of Aspen Elementary PTO and local families.

Parent Teacher Organization

Aspen Elementary School