Kudos & Kindness (Oct. 3, 2021)

PTO thanks Highlands Alehouse

Dear Highlands Alehouse and Aspen community,

On behalf of the Aspen Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, thank you so much for hosting our incredible “Fall Family PTO Social and Fundraiser!” They were amazing and donated 25% of total food and alcohol sales to the PTO. We truly appreciate their support and willingness to give back to the Aspen Elementary School and families.

Kevin Joseph and crew at the Alehouse have the best outdoor and fun location for families at the base of Highlands. The food and drinks were delicious and it was such a lovely and fun event to get families together to celebrate the start of the school year. We are very grateful for having local restaurants supporting our school system!

Parent Teacher Organization

Aspen Elementary School





***

A toast to Ruggerfest 53

Aspen,

What a wonderful weekend we just experienced! Exceptional weather, fantastic rugby and phenomenal fans made Ruggerfest 53 a truly unique experience. After a decade of running the bars at Wagner Park, we felt this year was something different and special. We love doing what we do, but there is no way we would be able to accomplish such an amazing feat without the support of so many people.

First, we would like to thank the city of Aspen for allowing us to hold such a great event. Second, we would like to thank Rinear and Shelly from Goselings rum and their exceptional and over-the-top support as the premier sponsor for a decade. Lift vodka, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Death Mountain Water were also great supporters this past weekend. Thank you to Colin, Michelle, Manny, Margo, Jamie, Sara, Aaron, Kaylee and Rebecca for slinging ice clod drinks all weekend.

Thank you to the Nell, Mountain Chaley, Mi Chola and Especiall Erics/Su Casa for their help as well, without out their ice, and replacement products we would have never been able to have such a great time!! Alec Parker was the man at the door all weekend and he is the linchpin that holds the volunteers together! Chip Seamans, James Guest and Michael Palimino were also instrumental in keeping things going all weekend.

A round of applause to all the players, teams and fans and a big one for John Staub for running a flawless event.

Chris Morrow and Aidan Wynn

Aspen

***

Remembering Paula Zurcher

Paula’s life is one to be truly celebrated. I first met her over two decades ago when she attended an Aspen Institute Community Seminar that I led. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship.

On my twice annual visits to Aspen, we always broke bread together, continued our ongoing conversation about the gift of life, or shared a glass of wine in her beautiful home, taking in the breathtaking view. Paula had such great insights, a wonderful perspective, a true understanding of the “good” life.

She attended nearly every seminar I led, and her presence elevated and enriched all of us. To me she was the heart and soul of Aspen. She lived life with grace, curiosity, dignity, humility, respect, honesty, and love. She embodied the great spirit of the German humanist Goethe, and through her words, her acts of kindness, she made the world a bit more humane. What a life, what a legacy, what a sacred journey you made of your life.

Thank you, dear friend.

Rabbi Lee Bycel

University of San Francisco

***

Grateful for youth football

We just moved to Aspen and playing tackle football was one of the best decisions of our lives. Tackle football has changed us and made us way tougher and we love it so much.

We are so thankful for our coaches: Coach Tim, Coach Chris, Coach Jonathan, Coach Hoeffner, Coach Welker, and Coach Fuller. Playing football and meeting all these new people have made it so much easier to move to a new place. We are so grateful to the Aspen Elks Lodge #224, The Aspen Recreation Department, Aspen Parks Department, Aspen School District, Aspen High School Varsity Football, and Coach Ron Morehead for making this possible. We love this sport so much and we’re so grateful.

Nate (age 11) and Miles (age 9) Moatz

Aspen

***

Community supports TMP

Carbondale’s The Meeting Place (TMP) recently concluded an extraordinarily successful annual fundraiser. Created in 2010 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2015, TMP is the only space in the Roaring Fork Valley to provide a consistent, affordable, or free venue for recovery meetings. The outpouring of generosity and support clearly demonstrate the commitment our community has to helping others and recognizing the critical importance of human services resources. Our valley is a better place for it, so thank you!

Daniel Benavent

Board chair, The Meeting Place