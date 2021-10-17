Kudos & Kindness (Oct. 17, 2021)

Remembering Richard

Richard Compton’s life will be celebrated in an informal gathering on Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Pine Creek Cookhouse. All are welcome.

Richard lived in Aspen, Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley for more than 40 years until his passing in December 2020. He was a consummate outdoorsman, volunteer and good friend whose quiet strength touched many.

Please contact Sloan Shoemaker (970-618-6022) or Ned Ryerson (970-948-4907) with any questions and to RSVP.

Ned Ryerson

Aspen





****

Grateful for youth football

We just moved to Aspen and have been lucky enough to play tackle football for the first time. Joining the teams was one of the best decisions of our lives. Tackle football has changed us and made us way tougher and we love it so much. We are so thankful for our coaches: coach Tim, coach Chris, coach Jonathan, coach Hoeffner, coach Weilker and coach Fuller.

Playing football and meeting all these new people has made it so much easier to move to a new place. We are so grateful to the Aspen Elks Lodge #224, The Aspen Recreation Department, Aspen Parks Department, Aspen School District, Aspen High School varsity football, and coach Ron Morehead for making this possible. We love this sport so much and we’re so grateful.

Nate (Age 11) and Miles (Age 9) Moatz

Aspen