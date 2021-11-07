Kudos & Kindness (Nov. 7, 2021)

Aspen Thrift Shop ready to help nonprofits

The grants committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is excited to announce that grant applications are currently being accepted for review. If you represent a nonprofit in the Roaring Fork Valley and are eligible for a grant from the Aspen Thrift Shop, please visit our website, http://www.aspenthriftshop.org , to find the link directly to the grant application. The process is improved and streamlined in that it is available online and there will be one cycle for the entire year beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

After so many painful months of closure, we are excited to resume the rewarding process of accomplishing our mission, to sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit organizations, and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley area high school graduates.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Grants committee

Aspen Thrift Shop





****

A homecoming to remember

The Aspen High School Booster Club would like to give a very belated but greatly appreciative thank you to the many volunteers and sponsors who helped to support a full homecoming week, and whose generosity continues to help throughout the year. We are incredibly lucky to have the following sponsors this year: The Aspen Elks Club, The Aspen Store, Alpine Bank, Altec/ Styslinger Foundation, Brunelleschi’s, Columbine of Aspen, Crossroads Church of Aspen, iTrip Vacations, Mark J. Bern and Partners, Meridian Jewelers, The Romero Group, Savage Excavation, The Scanlan Family, SH Built and Zane’s Tavern.

For the bonfire and pep rally we need to thank the city of Aspen, especially Nancy Lesley; the wonderful firefighters from the Aspen Fire Department; the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff, especially the SROs Alyse Vollmer and Cam Daniel; and the AHS band and AHS dance team for their performances (and cookies!). Thank you to AHS principal Sarah Strassburger for being the emcee. And thank you to all of the neighbors who let us take over the corner to celebrate!

Finally, we would like to thank the Maroon Creek Club for their fabulous golf carts which provide homecoming court fun, and Tindallskye Designs for their beautiful flower arrangements.

The week began with a senior pancake breakfast and ended with a rainy football evening, and yet a full force of volunteers participated from start to finish with dedication and enthusiasm. This could not happen without the incredible support of our community — we are so grateful for these individuals and organizations.

Booster Club

Aspen High School

****

5B for the win

A big thank you to voters in the Roaring Fork School District for a decisive yes on 5B! 5B will help pay teachers and staff a living wage, allowing the district to recruit and retain great people. We are deeply appreciative of all the campaign volunteers and generous donors who helped to make the campaign a success — thank you! Basalt Junior Girl Scout Troop #1690 said it best with their campaign signs: “Teachers are Worth it and Students Deserve it!”

Autumn Rivera, Mark Gould, Ellen Freedman

Co-chairs, 5B Campaign Committee

****

Autumn musings

Bears are in the backyard

Eating all they can

New snow up on Sopris

Pumpkins up the Pan

Days are getting shorter

Cold, even at noon

Leaves are mostly gone now

We’ll be skiing soon

Mike Petrie

Basalt