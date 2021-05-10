Kudos & Kindness (May 9, 2021)

‘What is a Mother?’

Giver of life,

Protector of our soul,

Guardian of our safety,

Cheerleader of our successes,

Historian of our past,

And a reminder of our future.

Susan Jenkins

Snowmass

*****

Aspen’s finest build community trust

There has been so much violence with shootings involving police in this country, I would like to acknowledge Aspen Police. They engage with this community in so many ways. We are so lucky to have them. They are on the streets and always available to answer questions or to help someone in need.

The rest of the country could learn much about policing from them. Granted, we are a small community, but we have great relationships between law enforcement and the people who live and visit our town. Keep up the great work!!

Grateful to be here,

Marilyn Carroll

Aspen

*****

Proud of Aspen High staff’s accomplishments

As Teacher Appreciation Week comes to a close, I want to express my sincere gratitude for my colleagues at Aspen High School. Your resiliency, ability to pivot, and determination to provide an excellent education for all of our students in the midst of a pandemic, is truly humbling.

This has been the most challenging school year of my 20-plus-year teaching career, and I am honored to have spent it working and learning beside all of you. As the parent of a 2020 graduate and a current sophomore, I have seen firsthand how you inspire and challenge students to reach their potential. Thank you!

I’d also like to offer a special recognition for Sarah Strassburger, our principal, who has shown us, through her example, how to be an exceptional and inspirational leader. Her transparent and vulnerable style pushes us all to be better people and to do the best we can for our students.

Lastly, thank you to the parents who went out of their way to show us appreciation last week and to the parents and community members who have been supportive and understanding as we acquired all the new skills necessary for teaching in a pandemic.

I am hopeful that as we wrap up this unique school year, we can celebrate our successes and work together to create a brighter future for us all.

Cerena Seeber

Snowmass Village

High marks for Basalt school community

As a parent of a first grader at Basalt Elementary School, I want to say how grateful I am to everyone who made this school year a success that exceeded many expectations. From the teachers, camp and after-school counselors, administrators, staff, and school board members, you all made invaluable contributions both personally and professionally to make the last few months awesome for the kids in our community. Thank you and well done!

David Knight

Basalt