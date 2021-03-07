Kudos & Kindness (March 7, 2021)

Inspiring words and a positive partnership

Dear Roaring Fork Valley,

On behalf of Challenge Aspen and Aspen Public Radio, we would like to thank everyone who attended our free virtual event on March 3 featuring NPR “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly, who spoke about her life, work, and adapting to hearing loss as an audio journalist.

“You can do just about anything you want to do,” said Mary Louise Kelly during our discussion — a powerful reminder that together, with understanding, empathy, and inclusion, each of us has the ability to redefine our limits.

It’s truly been an honor to partner together on two virtual events for our community. While our collective missions may be different, every day our two nonprofits work hard to enable voices across our valley to be heard, and to spark inspiration and conversation.

We hope to have a recording of this event available soon, and we wish everyone a safe and healthy spring season. Thank you again for the community’s support of this event.

With thanks,

Tammy Terwelp, Aspen Public Radio

Garry Schalla, Challenge Aspen

****

Whirlwind of praise for aspenweather.net

As a longtime aspenweather.net subscriber, I want to thank Cory for his recent help with an Aspen road trip decision for a family member. His advice was perfect.

Our community is lucky not only to have access to Cory’s expertise, but also to the educational entertainment of his daily forecast discussion (often forward-worthy to share the laughs).

Thank you to Cory and Ryan for a great service.

Helen Schermerhorn

Woody Creek

****

Ascendigo Blue Aspen success

On behalf of Ascendigo Autism Services, we wish to share our deep gratitude for those who helped make our tenth annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen fundraising event a great success!

This year’s event was presented via Livestream over Presidents’ Day weekend from the iconic Hotel Jerome. During these unprecedent times, we were unable to safely host the hundreds of guests who normally attend our lively event at the Hotel Jerome. That said, we are forever grateful to the ardent supporters who participated this year in true blue fashion.

Ascendigo Blue Aspen has become one of Aspen’s premier charity events, helping to raise critical funding for the life-changing services and experiences we offer to more than 200 autistic individuals each year. With a mission to elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives, and shattering expectations, Ascendigo’s ability to deliver on this mission depends heavily on the generosity of the Roaring Fork Valley community.

We thank you for always welcoming and accepting our participants for who they are and the important role they play in our community. You help by providing culturally enriching activities, jobs, volunteer opportunities and many other supports to our clients.

Special thanks to Sentient Jet, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Aspen Times, Aspen Magazine, Hotel Jerome, Aspen Skiing Company, The Little Nell Hotel Group, Aspen Eventworks and the many other sponsors and donors who contributed to the success of Ascendigo Blue Aspen 2021.

With some optimism, we look forward to returning next year with a spirited, in-person Ascendigo Blue Aspen 2022. Please mark your calendars for Feb. 19, 2022. We look forward to seeing you there!

Peter Bell

President and CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services