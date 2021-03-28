Kudos & Kindness (March 28, 2021)

A year ago this week, the COVID-19 shutdown created widespread food insecurity in the Roaring Fork Valley almost overnight. In response, the nonprofit Aspen Family Connections quickly set up a mobile food-distribution system. Food Bank of the Rockies supplied the food, and more than 200 community members volunteered their time.

More than ten thousand households’ worth of food was distributed, through snowstorms and over holidays. The effort was all overseen by AFC’s director, Katherine Sand. Aspen Skiing Co. witnessed Katherine’s leadership, indomitable compassion, and distinctly English sense of humor firsthand, and we would like to publicly offer our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of it. Katherine, you’re a community rock.

Hannah Berman

Sustainability and Philanthropy manager

Aspen Skiing Co.

***

I just wanted to thank The Aspen Times for such great coverage of the Rev Tour, World Cup and Grand Prix, the last three weeks. It highlighted all our U.S. team athletes, including local new kids, to our community. X Games brings that to town, but our teams in general are super talented and struggle to get enough press.

It makes me proud the we have some great new talent to follow, along with all the gang still on the teams! While I definitely went out to support, most of you were told to stay away. Seeing all the press coverage made me so happy! And big huge score for Aspen Skiing Co. for securing these events. To USSA, keep our town on your short list again next year!

Stace Yater-Wallace

Basalt