Kudos & Kindness (June 19, 2022)

Appreciating locals

A huge thank you to the excellent and entertaining staff of Elk Mountain Expeditions for providing two groups of locals (28 in all) a free rafting journey down the Rio Grande on June 11. Peak river flow on an ideal Colorado day. It was a beautiful sharing of “locals’ appreciation.” And, on the bus ride back, we even enjoyed seeing ourselves on a slide show with free downloads.

Karen Keeney

Aspen

***

Nice job, Aspen

Kudos to whoever at city of Aspen came up with the idea to place buckets of big, bright orange flags on each side of Main Street at the temporary crosswalk near Garmisch Street (while the new bus stop is being constructed). The flags work great! Traffic actually stops because drivers can see the flags compared to the small yellow blinking lights.





Bill Toler

Aspen

***

Veterans Golf Tournament a success

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to everyone who came out to participate in the 2nd Annual Veterans Golf Tournament. Thanks to the support of our many sponsors, the players, volunteers, and the many donations from across the business community, this year’s event helped to raise over $30,000 to provide much needed assistance for veterans throughout the region. We’d also like to thank the entire staff at Lakota Links Golf Club, in New Castle, for their hard work in making the tournament happen. Thank you all for giving back to those who gave so much to our country.

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition Board

Glenwood Springs

Welcoming waters

We had the best time rafting the Roaring Fork with Elk Mountain Expeditions on June 11. It was the free “locals” day but they treated us like royalty. All equipment from wetsuits to cold beer at the takeout was included. Their guides are the best and we definitely recommend them for your next trip on the river.

Kim and Mike Petrie

Basalt