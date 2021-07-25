Kudos & Kindness (July 25, 2021)

Buddy Program gets community lift

The Buddy Program would like to thank the community for so much support and generosity at our 35th Annual Boogie’s Buddy Race on the Fourth of July and the 22nd Annual Bash for the Buddies. Thank you to the Bash title sponsors USBank and the race title sponsors East Coast Asset Management, Mike Connolly, Aspen and all of our very generous sponsors.

To everyone who participated in the race and all of the volunteers who ensured a safe and fun course: thank you! To our amazing cadre of volunteers at the Bash on July 9 who made the tent look spectacular and the night enjoyable for our patrons: thank you! To everyone who joined us at the Bash and supported us through ticket and table sales as well as during the paddle raise: We are so grateful! And finally, to the amazing volunteer Big Buddies who show up without fail for the youth in our community each and every day: You are the heartbeat of this program, thank you!

To learn more about getting involved as a Big Buddy, contact LauraS@buddyprogram.org or call us at 970-920-2130.

Lindsay Lofaro

Executive director, The Buddy Program

****

Thank you, ReRe

What a gem and a gift to the community. For almost 40 years, ReRe has taken care of our most valued assets — our four-legged animals. Her retirement is a tremendous loss to us. ReRe, the weird thing about retirement is, it’s not weird. Go and enjoy your life with your husband and be proud of your fabulous career. I, as many others, thank you.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

****

From Aspen Tibet’s heart to yours

The only touring Tibetan Buddhist monks came and went from Aspen this summer representing a global quest for loving kindness and compassion. They connected with curious onlookers, devoted practitioners, and openhearted homes and restaurants to all of whom we are most grateful.

Aspen Tibet thanks the city of Aspen, residents, and visitors for your dedication to cultivating a compassionate community. May all be free from suffering and its causes.

Serene Washburn

Aspen

****

Going swimmingly in Basalt

A big shout-out to the town of Basalt, the POST Committee and Brian Passenti, Basalt recreation director, for the stellar pool remodel! The locker rooms, the kids pool, the new deck furniture and awnings, and the new wide lap lanes -—to mention just a few of the upgrades — the Basalt Pool has it all.

Last year, Brian and his crew did everything they could to keep us all swimming under strict COVID-19 protocols, and I for one was very appreciative. And I know I am not the only one that waited with bated breath for the opening after a long (and I’m sure at times frustrating) remodel.

But here we are, and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work it took to get the pool open so we can all enjoy it during these long hot summer days. The Basalt Pool is another amenity that makes our town the jewel of the valley. Thank you!

A very happy swimmer …

Laurie Dows

Basalt