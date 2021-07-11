Kudos & Kindness (July 11, 2021)

Let’s rally for Mt. Elbert Challenge

Given my past letters to the editor, I’m not actually sure if the Mt. Elbert Challenge participants will want to be associated with me, but here it goes: I highly suggest donating to support Basalt-based Challenge America and the heroes climbing Mt. Elbert to raise awareness for other veterans struggling with addiction and suicidal ideation.

These three men and one woman are legends. They’ve battled evil in physical locations almost all of us would be scared to simply visit and now must battle inner demons that’d make us cry huddled in a corner. Where normal people break and seek comfort, these people push harder seeking challenges simply to be a light to others.

As civilians, we tend to get caught up in the “problems” of normal life. We complain about traffic, bills or the political party we don’t like while forgetting how good we have it in this country with our much more manageable problems. Oftentimes, we get so caught up in these problems because we’ve lost context of the more significant life struggles others must manage. So please, donate today to the Mt. Elbert Challenge and support these heroes who are not only being a light to other veterans to keep pushing, but are also being a reminder that we should all count our blessings and stop complaining.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale

****

Elks Club brings people together

Thanks so much to the Elks Club for a delicious senior holiday brunch last Saturday (July 3). We all enjoyed getting together to see friends we hadn’t seen in over a year. We appreciate all the work the Elks members did to make this gathering so enjoyable.

Kathy Purcell

Aspen

****

Stay kind and respectful

Watching CNN’s music, fireworks and President Biden’s speech on the Fourth made me feel proud to be an American.

t has been a very difficult for all of us for the last 1-1/2 years. I can’t say enough good things about our law enforcement and all first responders. They all do such an amazing job. I am also proud to be able to live here in Aspen. We are blessed.

Everybody, please remember to slow down in town. Watch out for pedestrians, people on bicycles. We are extremely busy this summer. We all need to slow down a bit. The mountains are not going away anytime soon. Be courteous, thoughtful and kind. I pulled a poem out of a gardening book by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

“King hearts are the gardens,

Kind thoughts are the roots,

Kind words are the flowers,

Kind deeds are the fruits.

Take care of your garden,

And keep out the weeds,

Fill it with sunshine,

Kind words and kind deeds.“

A little of this goes a long way.

Marilyn Carroll

Aspen

****

Bighorn Motors goes above and beyond

There are unsung heroes in the Roaring Fork Valley. Some of them work in the service department of Bighorn Motors in Glenwood Springs. They are people who perform their jobs with pride but also meet a higher standard.

They care for those whom they encounter in their work day, people like my husband who experienced a serious medical problem on July 1 while waiting for his vehicle to be serviced. Not only did they call me instantly, but they sprang into action to respond to the need, seeking my advice as to what should be done. They quickly drove my husband to me in Basalt and delivered the serviced Toyota as well. We remain overwhelmed with gratitude and wish to note our heroes: service manager Roger Yount, Monee Rachelle-Swartz, and RJ Marquez. Thank you. You will ever remain special to us.

Ruth Frey

Basalt

****

Beethoven lifts spirits in Aspen

Rejoice! Rejoice! The Aspen Music Festival has returned, after a “Covid” hiatus. Beethoven’s 9th “Ode to Joy” Saturday (July 3) was a beautiful expression of faith and hope in the goodness of mankind.

Welcome back to Aspen!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen

****