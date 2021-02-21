Kudos & Kindness (Feb. 21, 2021)

Grateful to be vaccinated

I would like to congratulate and praise the Pitkin County COVID-19 team for a wonderful vaccination event on Feb. 12. This vaccination event was extremely well organized and efficient. My thanks to all the law enforcement officers for such an orderly line of cars to the vaccination site.

I thank all the volunteers who lined up our cars in very smooth entrance to the vaccination tent. I thank all the volunteers and heath care workers for the ease of paperwork. Most importantly to me, I thank Emma for a vaccination that I didn’t even feel, she has a great gentle touch. And last I thank the volunteers working the 15-minute wait after the shot to make sure I did not have a reaction.

Thank you to all behind the scenes that made this possible.

Gail Owens

Basalt

***

A shot in the arm for ASD

Dear Aspen Community,

On Friday, Feb. 12, my husband and I received our first vaccine, along with all of our fellow teachers and school employees. The event was organized like a beautiful health care symphony. We were so impressed!

Back at school, there were shouts of joy and a few tears as teachers returned throughout the day. Thank you to all the organizers and participants. On behalf of the school community, we are all so grateful.

Dana Berro

Teacher, Aspen Middle School

****

Passing a good time

What a great Valentines Day treat for our community: a groomed track up Independence Pass on a perfect winter day!

The Independence Pass Foundation extends its huge thanks to the city of Aspen, especially Chris Peterson and his crew, for the time and care they put into laying perfect classic tracks for the 75 skiers who signed up for the ninth annual Ski for the Pass, a benefit for the Independence Pass Foundation, along with the many more community members who got to enjoy them!

We would also like to thank the Ute Mountaineer, which handles registration, promotion, and logistics for the Ski for the Pass, and donates 100% of the proceeds to the Foundation to support our restoration work on the Pass.

Thank you, finally, to everyone who came out to enjoy a safe but spirited event in our magical backyard. After a long, isolating year it was great to see so many friends, families, and smiling faces. We look forward to seeing more of you at the Ride for the Pass in May!

Karin Teague

Executive director, Independence Pass Foundation

****

When Aspen had class

As a long-time Aspen resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I enjoyed the Tom Mercer article about the D&RGW railroad. Back in the early ’40s, I could hop aboard the 1028 and ride the rails to the south side of Aspen. Memories I cherish to this day! Those were the days when Aspen had class!

My wife Ramona and I organized the Western Slope Rail Association and we were involved in the 1997 light rail demonstration. We had “Great Expectations!” But gone are those days! “So get on the bus Gus” and “don’t you fuss” “cause light rail is no longer for us!”

Jim Markalunas

Aspen

****

Kudos to The Aspen Times

At a time when virtually all of the press is suppressing opinions anathema to the left, kudos to The Aspen Times for continuing to publish opinions from all points of view. Oh, the columnists are overwhelmingly whack. But thankfully there are some levelheaded residents here to strike a balance.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen