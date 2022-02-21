Kudos & Kindness (Feb. 20, 2022)
Thanks for the cabin upgrades
A big thank-you to the folks who will restore the Hunter Creek cabins. Katie, Buddy, Que Pasa and I saunter (John Muir said never call it hiking) the area summer and winter. The paint cans should be turned on the people using them!
Jon Fightlin
Aspen
*****
Feeling the love
We would like to thank Tom Marshall, Heather Marshall and Pitkin County Service Award winner James Hogue for their help, love and kindness.
Sandy and Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kudos & Kindness (Feb. 20, 2022)
A big thank-you to the folks who will restore the Hunter Creek cabins. Katie, Buddy, Que Pasa and I saunter (John Muir said never call it hiking) the area summer and winter. The paint cans…