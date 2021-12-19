Kudos & Kindness (Dec. 19, 2021)

Shining Mountain Film Festival a success

The Shining Mountains Film Festival and the Indigenous Foundation would like to thank the city of Aspen and the Wheeler Opera House and staff, along with all the participants and audience who made the Shining Mountain Film Festival, a Native American Indian event, a wonderful success.

Special thanks go to the Annabelle Inn, the Mountain Chalet, the St. Regis, the Hotel Aspen, Dave Taylor of Cool Bricks Studios, Ella Bennett, Patricia Bukur, New York Pizza and all the volunteers for their generous contributions.

Deanne Kessler

Woody Creek

*****





Christmas spirit

If you have not gotten your Christmas tree yet, I highly recommend going to Mr. Christmas at Clark’s Market. Very kind and friendly service. They helped me find the perfect tree for me and they delivered and set it up the same day. During these trying times, we all need a bit of kindness. Kindness is a gift we all appreciate.

Merry Christmas,

Marilyn Carroll

Aspen

*****

On behalf of the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the various youth hockey clubs of the Western Colorado Hockey League who graciously helped us continue our youth programming during the four-week shutdown of our ice rink after a serious refrigeration system failure on Nov. 14.

The member clubs and their local facilities generously provided us with ice time where it was available and co-programming with their athletes and coaches.

Specifically, we want to thank: Grand Junction River Hawks, Jackson Wilson, director; Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, Dave Bishop, director; Aspen Junior Hockey Club: Harlan Pratt, director; Summit Hockey: Chris Miller, director; Colorado Extreme (Independent): Sheldon Wolitski, director.

Thankfully, our ice rink is back up and running. We are humble and thankful to be a part of the wonderful hockey community on the western slope of Colorado. Happy Holidays!

Hamilton Tharp

President, Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association