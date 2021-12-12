Kudos & Kindness (Dec. 12, 2021)

A delicious gathering of seniors

Weaving a stable and joyful respite at Pitkin County Senior Services, we celebrated Thanksgiving lunch with gratitude. We would like to thank the incredible hardworking staff: Ruthie, Mary and Chad who provided a place of joy and friendship, smiles and hugs, old and new friends gathered to together for the Thanksgiving feast which was amazing — a turkey feast made by chefs, Alan and Scott of Aspen Catering. Thanks also to the volunteers who were there pitching in. Tables set with tablecloths, holiday decorations and musician Frank Todaro were wonderful.

What could be more joyful after not having been together the past two years because of Covid?! We in the Roaring Fork Valley are so lucky to have a place to gather for warmth and comfort, make new friendships and remember old friends gone by.

John and I would like to encourage everyone to come on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays to have lunch, socialize, play cards, join the book club, exercise – so many wonderful activities are offered.

With appreciation and thanks …

John and Helene Baran





Glenwood Springs (formerly of Aspen)

*****

A wonderful Chanukah parade

We would like to thank the Aspen fire and police departments for their assistance with our community Chanukah parade and celebration. Coming with their firetruck, flashing lights and all, to the great delight of children and adults. A special thank you to officer Lara Xaiz and captain Jake, firefighter Mike and all those who made it happen for taking time out of their busy schedule and making the Chanukah celebration the great success it was.

Aspen is blessed to have such wonderful individuals in our amazing community.

Rabbi Mendel and Lieba Mintz

Chabad Jewish Community Center

*****

Noteworthy photography

Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to publicly thank all the photographers who participated in Roaring Fork Conservancy’s 16th Annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest. We would also like to thank Shannon Outing, Jordie Karlinski and Meaghan de L’Arbre who served as volunteer judges.

Here are the winners:

— Professional Division, People Enjoying the Roaring Fork Watershed: “Crystal Gorge Highline” by Jeremy Joseph

— Professional Division, Wildlife of the Roaring Fork Watershed: “Great Horned Owl Family” by Kathryn Rabinow

— Professional Division, Roaring Fork Watershed Streams and Landscapes: “Mt. Sopris” by Jeremy Joseph

— Amateur Division, People Enjoying the Roaring Fork Watershed: “Learning to Row on the Fork” by Eryn Kaiser

— Amateur Division, Wildlife of the Roaring Fork Watershed: “Bald Eagle on the Fryingpan” by Paul Hilts

— Amateur Division, Roaring Fork Watershed Streams and Landscapes: “A Magical Meadow” by Nancy Peterson

— People’s Choice Award (via popular vote on Facebook): “Sopris Milkyway” by David Clark

A special thanks to Basalt-based Rock Canyon Coffee, who provided prizes for the winners.

Winning photographs can be viewed at http://www.roaringfork.org/news .

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

*****

Aspen Thrift Shop on grant-giving mission

The grants committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is excited to announce that grant applications are currently being accepted for review. If you represent a nonprofit in the Roaring Fork Valley and are eligible for a grant from the Aspen Thrift Shop, please visit our website, http://www.aspenthriftshop.org , to find the link directly to the grant application. The process is improved and streamlined in that it is available online and there will be one cycle for the entire year beginning Jan. 1.

After so many painful months of closure, we are excited to resume the rewarding process of accomplishing our mission, to sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit organizations, and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley area high school graduates.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Grants committee

Aspen Thrift Shop