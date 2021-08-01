Kudos & Kindness (Aug. 1, 2021)

Aspen Public Radio thanks its supporters

On behalf of Aspen Public Radio, I’d like to thank everyone for making our Summer 2021 Membership Drive so successful, and for being so welcoming to me and my family as we join this community. It was such a joy to meet with members and listeners at the Red Brick on July 20 for our Members Meet-And-Greet. Thank you to everyone as we worked to hit our July membership goal of $30,000 — your financial support makes our trusted reporting for this valley possible.

I’m also thankful to the local businesses and partners who have been so supportive of our essential service, whether through underwriting, or supporting our recent membership drive; those include Paradise Cafe for their delicious cookies, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse for providing a space at the Aspen Saturday Market on July 24 and July 31, Belly Up for our concert ticket giveaway, Theatre Aspen for providing tickets to their summer performances, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association for sharing “Field Notes” with us, and so many more.

I’m so happy to be surrounded by this positive community, to have individuals share suggestions for the best local spots for my family to visit, and to hear your feedback about the station. Please keep the conversation going with me; you are always welcome to call me at 970-920-9000 or email me at breeze.richardson@aspenpublicradio.org . Thank you again for supporting Aspen Public Radio.

Breeze Richardson

Aspen

****

Unsung heroes of Aspen Junior Golf

Many of you know about this amazing program, Aspen Junior Golf, that has been in existence since 1987 and has had over 6,000 local kids go through this program. Several people over those 34 years have made the program one of the best in the country.

For many years now, Charlie and Alexis Weaver along with Brian Dalla Betta have been the driving force behind the program’s success. They work tirelessly raising funds, teaching kids this great game, making sure kids in need can be in the program, keeping the junior golf facility operating and introducing anyone and everyone to Aspen Junior Golf.

If you get a chance, please thank them for all they do to make sure every kid who wants to learn this great game can come to Aspen Junior Golf. Due to their efforts kids get equipment, lessons and if needed, a scholarship to be in the program.

Thank you Charlie, Alexis and Brian!

Ernie Fyrwald

Aspen