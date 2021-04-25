Kudos & Kindness (April 25, 2021)

Return of the Aspen Thrift Shop

To Aspen Thrift Shop Supporters,

The Aspen Thrift Shop re-opened on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22! We are thrilled to be getting back to work and can hardly wait to welcome everyone back to our newly remodeled and exceptionally clean shop. New air filtration systems have been installed and we will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols dictated by the county that are still in place.

The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 4:30-7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. During lock down, many volunteers chose to retire, which is why we are only able to open four days a week.

We will do our very best to welcome all generous donations during daytime business hours. Please be sure to check out the “donation” page on our website, aspentthriftshop.org , to learn what we are able to accept or not. As always, if the shop and back gate are closed it is illegal and unsafe to leave things in the alley.

New volunteers are always welcome and we urge any woman interested in joining us to learn about the process and fill out an application online (see above).

We are excited to share more good news in the future and get back to granting funds to the many deserving nonprofits in our valley. A heartfelt “thank you and welcome back” to all of our supporters!

With gratitude …

The volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop

****

Thank you, Skico

I wish to express my sincere thanks to the Aspen Skiing Co. for all they did this season to keep us safe and to allow everyone to have an unimpeded ski season, without reservations. I know the company must have spent a great deal putting up all those additional structures so people could eat lunch safely, not to mention all the plexiglass and the security guards and the hard working cleaning people at every restaurant. These are just the things which could be observed. There was a lot more going on to keep everyone safe, which the general public didn’t see.

Thank you also to the amazing groomers who kept our snow beautifully groomed despite the wet spring conditions. You are magicians.

I hope next season brings back more normalcy as more and more people are vaccinated. I have a feeling we will all be wearing masks for a while longer, but that’s OK since masks keep everyone safe and healthy.

Catalina Cruz

Aspen

****

Gratitude for Ann Mullins

Congratulations to Ann Mullins on receiving the 2021 Leadership Award for the WaterNow Alliance. Her work on the development of water efficiency programs is vital to managing our very scarce water supply.

Also, Ann, thank you for your years of service to our community.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

****

Black Hills Energy to the rescue

I would like to thank the team at Black Hills Energy for the excellent job they did in repairing our furnace during a very cold spell in February.

We have been enrolled in the Black Hills Energy Service Guard program for many years. This program offers service on selected equipment in our household. Black Hills Energy kept this program in place when they took over the company from the former Source Gas.

In mid-February our furnace quit working. When I called in for service, they arrived that same afternoon, Feb. 13. The service technician Aaron Lee showed up, introduced himself and was COVID-19 compliant in our household.

Aaron was able to diagnose the issue right away. He managed to get the furnace usable while he placed an order for the parts. When the partial order arrived, Aaron came back and installed the motor. On Monday, he sourced the back-ordered part locally and installed that part. There was still an issue with the furnace and the defective motor that was sent in the original order. At this point, the operations manager, Ryan Pogue, got involved. Aaron and Ryan made a great team and our furnace was fully operational on Feb. 16. This kind of hands-on attention was above and beyond, as far as I was concerned.

Thanks to the Black Hills Energy support network and especially Aaron Lee and Ryan Pogue.

Harley Stumbaugh

El Jebel