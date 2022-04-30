Kudos & Kindness

Thursday lunches return to Senior Center

The Senior Center is excited to end the hiatus on Thursday lunches, resuming once again on Cinco de Mayo (May 5)! And they are thrilled to welcome a new kitchen assistant, Kelly Sallee, who brings her years of experience as the day sous chef at Piñons.

Please join us to socialize and celebrate. Lunches are served at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Please call 970- 429-6161 at least 24 hours in advance to sign up.

The Senior Services Council, a citizen advisory board for the center, is also looking to add new members to advocate for the physical, social, recreational and cultural needs of Pitkin County seniors. Please apply at online at pitkincounty.com/citizenboards.

Senior Services Council

Pitkin County





*****

Thrift Shop benefits from generosity

The ladies of The Aspen Thrift Shop would like to draw attention to the generosity and kindness of Mike and Lisa Haisfield, longtime owners of Locals Corner. For years they have provided gift cards at a discount that the volunteers then receive as a birthday gift. The tasty meals and snacks purchased with the cards provide the fuel for the hard work required to operate the shop. Thank you, Mike and Lisa!

More gratitude goes to Jackie Long and her organization, Callie’s Backyard. Jackie treated a group of program participants to a shopping spree at the Thrift Shop on a recent Tuesday evening. Thank you, Jackie!

Ladies of The Aspen Thrift Shop

*****

Helping Ukraine

Dear Clark’s Market Snowmass and Sashae Floral Arts & Gifts,

Thank you on behalf of the Aspen Elementary Parent Teacher Organization for your tremendous support of our recent Ukraine fundraiser! Your gorgeous donated sunflowers were a huge hit and children, teachers and parents loved supporting our Ukraine Sunflower Sale. Rob from Clark’s Snowmass and owner of Sashae, Heather Kemp, were delighted to help support our school and our community — thank you! It brightened everyone’s day and brought forth a wonderful learning experience for our children.

We made $3,765.32 for United Help Ukraine, which is way more than we anticipated!

In addition, thank you to all the amazing parents who donated their delicious baked goods for our bake sale, volunteering time and efforts. The Ukraine Spirit Week Fundraiser at AES was impactful on the children and we hope to continue to give back in the future.

Thank you,

Parent Teacher Organization

Aspen Elementary

*****

Aspen family grateful for support

Our family owes a debt of gratitude to more people than I can count, but I’d like to take a moment this morning to single out a particular group for thanks.

Last July, my husband Don had a bike accident that resulted in catastrophic injuries. When he came home in late October, I was advised by his medical team in Denver that I shouldn’t leave him alone, not even for a minute. That sort of schedule, along with doctors appointments, therapy visits, tests, etc. doesn’t lend itself to creative meal planning.

Into the breach stepped our wonderful local group, Pathfinders. When I couldn’t find the energy or the time to even think about cooking, these women took that burden from Don and me. They provided much more than delicious meals for us. I hope they understand that the most wonderful gift that they provided to us was the gift of time. Time to be with Don as he recovered. Time for us to work on therapy exercises, take walks, talk and just be together during such a whirlwind of daily tasks that needed to be done.

We are doing much better now, and are in the long-term work phase of our journey, but I’ll always be grateful for what Pathfinders did for us for so long and so selflessly. I have big chef shoes to fill (which I won’t come near to doing!), and I learned who some of the very best chefs in town are along the way. Thanks again to this wonderful organization and special thanks to Debbie Kreutzer, who helped orchestrate the meals that we received.

Molly Ireland and Don Bird

Aspen

*****

Another great fundraiser

I am writing to express gratitude to Sue Annabel, the art teacher at Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale (CRES) for putting the Ladles of Love fundraising event together and to the entire student body at CRES who voted on the Buddy Program as this year’s nonprofit partner to receive a portion of the money raised!

I also want to articulate a special thank you and congratulations on her retirement to Linda Haydock, the counselor at CRES who has been a critical partner for all of our programming at CRES over the past 12 years and helped us build a strong program to support our mission to empower youth through mentoring experiences to achieve their full potential!

Brooke Bockelman

Program director, Buddy Program

*****

Hope is in the air

Natalie Wesner and Elleana Bone, I want to send a sincere thank you to you both in your efforts of supporting mental health and especially for our teen population through your Return to Hope 5K event.

It was a cold snowy morning, but you made happen regardless. My first event for Aspen Strong was something similar — a cold, sleeting, raining, August morning while we hiked up Smuggler. In hindsight, it was the perfect day for an event supporting mental health — because the sun doesn’t always feel that it is shining down when we are struggling, but together we can make it through. Your day was not too different! You showed up in winter coats, had your people by your side, and persevered!

We use the word “hope” often when it comes to mental health. Of course, the Aspen Hope Center in our valley is our pillar of support for crisis and suicide prevention — it’s quite fitting. Yet many of us don’t know what the word “hope” truly means.

Brené Brown writes: “Hope is not an emotion; it’s a way of thinking or a cognitive process.” Emotions play a supporting role, but hope is really a thought process made up of what researcher C.R. Snyder calls a trilogy of goals, pathways and agency. In very simple terms, hope happens when we have the ability to set realistic goals (I know where I want to go). We are able to figure out how to achieve those goals, including the ability to stay flexible and develop alternative routes (I know how to get there, I’m persistent, and I can tolerate disappointment and try again). We believe in ourselves (I can do this!).”

After a long COVID struggle, I couldn’t think of a more fitting name for your event: “Return to Hope”!

I feel that I can speak on behalf of all of the mental health professionals and organizations in our valley when I say, first, thank you. Second, that these are the actions and hope that will bring us together and strengthen the health of our community year after year.

Thank you girls for your agency and your belief in our community. This is what I call #aspenstrong.

Christina King

Basalt

Come pray with us

We want to invite everyone to join in the National Day of Prayer in Aspen, and across the United Sates. This is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, this year May 5, inviting people of all faiths to pray.

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It exists to communicate to every individual the need for personal searching of hearts to see our motives and actions and to turn from anything that is selfish, and not loving and good. it is called repentance for those who recognize the word. It is a great time to start over for many of us. We will gather once again in Paepcke Park to lift up our nation, our world, our families and friends in this truly concerning time in which most of us have never lived. The theme this year is “Lord, pour out Your love, life, and liberty.“

All of us are in need of this now. It is a great time to consider others and pray for them. Thomas Jefferson in 1808 said that every religious society has a right to determine for itself the time for its exercises, etc., according to their own particular tenets, and that right can never be safer than in their hands, where the Constitution has deposited it. The first call to prayer was in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. The call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1988 the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. This is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. “We have lost many of our freedoms because we have been asleep,” says Mrs. Shirley Dobson, chairman of the National Day of Prayer. There are many more historical facts on their website at http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org . We will have chairs and some quiet music. Come join.

John and Pam Fisher

Aspen