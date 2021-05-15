Kristen Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy
You have probably received your ballot in the mail by now for the Holy Cross Energy board of directors. This board has made a huge contribution to protecting and improving our communities by their dedication to renewable energy, at the same time saving money for Holy Cross co-op members.
Kristen Bertuglia has once again stepped up to run for re-election to the board. Kristen’s deep understanding of the energy and utility industry, energy policies and programs, and leadership of a co-op make her uniquely qualified to serve as a director. Her experience will serve us well.
Kristen has served on the board for nine years. She is always available to community members, listening to concerns and sharing ideas. She is a dedicated community leader with a long-term vision for sustainability and our mountain quality of life. She has recently championed the pro-active investment in protecting the Holy Cross system from wildfire.
There are many candidates running for the two seats in the Northern District. I urge you to choose carefully, and to cast one of your votes for the imminently qualified Kristen Bertuglia!
Kathy Chandler-Henry
Eagle
