Know your weapons
The following letter was written in response to the letter “It’s easier to shoot people than vote in GOP’s world,” published March 23.
Why don’t Democrats want to ensure the integrity of our elections? An AR-15 is not an assault rifle. The M-16 is.
Dan Kinney
Woody Creek
