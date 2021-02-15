Kimbo will make a great council member
I’m writing to support Kimbo Brown-Schirato in her run for Aspen City Council. I feel she’d make a great addition to our City Council during the navigation of this pandemic recovery.
Over the last five years I’ve worked along side her on several different committees and boards, witnessing firsthand her decisiveness, drive and compassion for our community.
Kimbo is the mom of a preschooler and local business owner who has experience in the nonprofit, public and private sectors. She is to the point, smart and practical. Join me in electing Kimbo Brown-Schirato to City Council.
Ramona Bruland
Aspen
