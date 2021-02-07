Kimbo will be an Aspen leader who listens

Living here as a three-generation family (seven months to 70 years) that has founded three local businesses, I am writing to endorse Kimbo Brown-Schirato as a member to Aspen City Council.

Why? I start with what has been missing in the overall makeup of council — someone who bridges professional/financial expertise and business ownership with a demonstrated commitment to innovative solutions to our social and economic challenges.

Like almost all of us, Kimbo came here from somewhere else. For 15 years, she has been making Aspen work better for families, for the next generation, for employees. She is naturally inclusive — she can and does bring diverse points of view, different generations and wealth levels into the conversation to find common ground. She is a mom, a wife, a professional and someone who has personally benefited from Aspen affordable housing (after suffering the valley commute). She has then given back with thousands of hours on NextGen (which she co-founded), Planning and Zoning, Springboard, Room to Read, Aspen Community Foundation and others. She is proof that affordable housing can enrich our entire community and make our businesses more successful.

Kimbo is part of a very under-represented demographic on Aspen City Council — a working mom living in Aspen affordable housing with her husband, also a small-business owner, and young daughter.

One of the things I like so much about her is that she both represents this group fiercely and effectively, but also advocates for the bigger picture — that Aspen is a unique ecosystem of locals and visitors, sales tax revenue and social services funding, and many generations who can be brought together to keep the place fabulous for our children’s children.

Kimbo will listen, and then she will lead. In doing so she will make sure things get done that benefit all of us.

Candice Olson

Aspen