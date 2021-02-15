Kimbo will be a committed Aspen City Council member

I am writing in support of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Kimbo has embedded herself in this community from the moment she arrived and fosters the Aspen Idea.

My collaboration with Kimbo began in 2010. SpringBoard was a volunteer organization comprised of individuals committed to investing in the Roaring Fork Valley through volunteer service, education, leadership and philanthropy. Kimbo was responsible for the financial decision making of SpringBoard’s endowment fund with Aspen Community Foundation. Kimbo provided our board sound guidance and changed the trajectory and financial health of the organization. Kimbo transitioned to SpringBoard chair, directing organization committees, creating community networks and overseeing fundraising and grant cycles to support valley nonprofits. In 2013, Kimbo approached me about cultivating meaningful volunteer opportunities for young professionals at Aspen High School. Together, we quickly co-founded CollegeTrek, which matched volunteers weekly with students navigating the college and scholarship application process. This rewarding program was a transportable model introduced in Basalt, Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs High Schools the next year. Thanks to Kimbo’s vision, hundreds of students were afforded quality one-on-one time, and volunteers were connected to our community’s future leaders. CollegeTrek helped reduce the stress of applications and may have saved a few parent/senior relationships during the college process!

Kimbo’s track record clearly demonstrates an ability to see growth opportunities, commitment to collaborative dialogue and pragmatic action that will prove invaluable to address the challenges that lie ahead for the Aspen community. Kimbo Brown-Schirato is astute, resourceful and will get stuff done.

Terry Rigney

Lawrenceville, New Jersey