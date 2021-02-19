Kimbo the exact leader Aspen needs

Kimbo Brown-Schirato will be a bold, decisive leader that we desperately need.

For the past two years, I have served with Kimbo on the Aspen NextGen advisory commission to City Council, of which she is a founding member and former co-chair. Not only is Kimbo a thoughtful, kind person who you want to have a beer with, but she possesses the confidence, strategy, know-how and good ol’ bird-dog style to get things done.

I know Kimbo can see the forest through the trees and will not cave to powerful special interests, criticism or the loudest voice in the room. She knows what the community needs not only because she’s experienced it herself as a working professional and mom, but because she also believes in applying data to complex problems.

Kimbo’s accomplishments in this community are already innumerable, and I think we’re only just seeing the beginning of what she will do for Aspen.

Vote Kimbo for Aspen City Council.

Leah Fielding

Aspen