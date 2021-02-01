Kimbo is committed to Aspen

I am writing to express my support of Kimbo Brown-Schirato’s candidacy for Aspen City Council. Kimbo and I met 10 years ago through our mutual South African friends. Looking back at our introduction, I realize how open and connected Kimbo is to all of the different sub-communities in Aspen. Since then we have been close through other organizations/ community involvement.

If there is an opportunity for Kimbo to show up to help anyone, she will be there. There is not another person who cares about our community so deeply. She is selfless with her time and will be an amazing advocate for everyone in Aspen. I believe that Kimbo is the perfect candidate for Aspen City Council.

Lane Johnson

Aspen