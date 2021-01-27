Kimbo for Aspen City Council
Vote for Kimbo Brown-Schirato for council. She’s the right choice at the right time for Aspen. She listens, works extremely well with others, and she’s effective.
If you don’t know her, you’ll enjoy meeting her. She’s approachable, genuine and passionate about improving Aspen. Her background having served on several boards and consistently giving back demonstrates her commitment to the community. Be sure to vote and vote Kimbo.
Peter Grenney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kimbo for Aspen City Council
Vote for Kimbo Brown-Schirato for council. She’s the right choice at the right time for Aspen. She listens, works extremely well with others, and she’s effective.