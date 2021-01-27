Kimbo for Aspen City Council

Vote for Kimbo Brown-Schirato for council. She’s the right choice at the right time for Aspen. She listens, works extremely well with others, and she’s effective.

If you don’t know her, you’ll enjoy meeting her. She’s approachable, genuine and passionate about improving Aspen. Her background having served on several boards and consistently giving back demonstrates her commitment to the community. Be sure to vote and vote Kimbo.

Peter Grenney

Aspen