Kimbo doesn’t rest on her laurels
In 2012-2013, SpringBoard, an advised fund of Aspen Community Foundation, and essentially the “junior board” of ACF, faced a challenging year to redefine itself and continue to offer a valuable experience for young professionals in the Roaring Fork Valley. Not content to simply allow SpringBoard to wither away, Kimbo Brown-Schirato led the board through a strategic process that while arduous at times, led to a better organization in the long-run.
That experience of guiding SpringBoard, combined with other civic participation in Aspen, has honed Kimbo’s ability to lead her peers and colleagues through difficult discussions and emerge with productive results. It’s those very skills that will empower her as a successful member of Aspen City Council. I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish.
Cory Lowe
Aspen
