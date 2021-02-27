 Kimbo doesn’t rest on her laurels | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Kimbo doesn’t rest on her laurels

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

In 2012-2013, SpringBoard, an advised fund of Aspen Community Foundation, and essentially the “junior board” of ACF, faced a challenging year to redefine itself and continue to offer a valuable experience for young professionals in the Roaring Fork Valley. Not content to simply allow SpringBoard to wither away, Kimbo Brown-Schirato led the board through a strategic process that while arduous at times, led to a better organization in the long-run.

That experience of guiding SpringBoard, combined with other civic participation in Aspen, has honed Kimbo’s ability to lead her peers and colleagues through difficult discussions and emerge with productive results. It’s those very skills that will empower her as a successful member of Aspen City Council. I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish.

Cory Lowe

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letter to the Editor

Vail bails on sheep

If you ski at all and you venture away from Aspen, there’s half a chance that you ski at a Vail Resort. They promise an epic experience, and on that they come through. But they…

See more