Kimbo and Ward for Aspen City Council

Letter to the Editor

You would be hard pressed to find candidates more devoted and caring for the Aspen community than Kimbo Brown-Schirato and Ward Hauenstein.

Ward with his extensive knowledge of Aspen and its history. And Kimbo with her involvement with multiple city commissions and living the everyday Aspen life that we all work so hard to maintain.

Morris Hogan

Basalt

Letter to the Editor
