Kimbo and Ward for Aspen City Council
You would be hard pressed to find candidates more devoted and caring for the Aspen community than Kimbo Brown-Schirato and Ward Hauenstein.
Ward with his extensive knowledge of Aspen and its history. And Kimbo with her involvement with multiple city commissions and living the everyday Aspen life that we all work so hard to maintain.
Morris Hogan
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ward Hauenstein has earned another term
I did not support Ward Hauenstein for Aspen City Council in 2017. My mistake.