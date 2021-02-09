Kimbo an excellent fit for City Council

I am writing to endorse Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Kimbo is a hardworking, dedicated, open-minded and community-focused woman who would be an excellent fit to serve Aspen. I have personally known Kimbo for almost 10 years and now our daughters are friends.

I believe Kimbo’s extensive knowledge and experience within the nonprofit and public space will benefit Aspen. I support Kimbo’s platform, especially her stance on child care solutions. We need to support our working parents from infant care and up, including increasing infant capacity, finding a way to deliver universal child care and finding solutions for our missing middle. I believe Kimbo is the right person to help fight for equitable child care in our community.

Kimbo listens, works hard and believes in community. Vote Kimbo for Aspen City Council on March 2!

Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura

Carbondale