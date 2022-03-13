Kicked to the curb
The business of a community being bought up, chewed up, digested and spit out as condensed glitz gives one a sense of the spirit behind the French Revolution.
Once again, I have been thrown off the Gondola Plaza by a “corporate.” I told the poor guy assigned to call me that it didn’t matter. Gondola Plaza isn’t fun anymore and why do something if it isn’t fun and you have a choice?
God forbid the town’s token poverty symbol be seen on such hallowed ground by “corporate” and their august patrons. A lot about this place doesn’t matter anymore. Too bad.
Pat Milligan (the sandwich-board lady)
Aspen
