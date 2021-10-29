Kenny for the kids

I am writing to ask voters to join me in supporting Kenny Teitler for Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.

I have known Kenny for pretty much the entire time that I have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley. His talented daughters were in my Folkloric dance program from the time they were in kindergarten, and I know how much Kenny has dedicated his life to the education of his daughters and to children throughout the valley.

Kenny started the bilingual program at Basalt Elementary, and I know that it has been a successful program. I know that Kenny looks out for the Latino community.

Kenny has had a lot of experience in the field of education, having taught in both Basalt and Carbondale, and now at Colorado Mountain College. I know that as a member of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education he will work to implement what our schools need, and he will positively impact our district.

Because of his experience as a teacher, he knows the needs of the teachers and the schools in areas such as employee retention, earning a fair salary, housing, student support programming, bilingual programming, after school programming, etc.





Kenny will be an excellent school board member in supporting the Latino community and the entire Roaring Fork Valley. Please join me in filling out our ballots for Kenny Teitler before Nov. 2.

Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueño

Carbondale