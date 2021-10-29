Kenny for the kids
I am writing to ask voters to join me in supporting Kenny Teitler for Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.
I have known Kenny for pretty much the entire time that I have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley. His talented daughters were in my Folkloric dance program from the time they were in kindergarten, and I know how much Kenny has dedicated his life to the education of his daughters and to children throughout the valley.
Kenny started the bilingual program at Basalt Elementary, and I know that it has been a successful program. I know that Kenny looks out for the Latino community.
Kenny has had a lot of experience in the field of education, having taught in both Basalt and Carbondale, and now at Colorado Mountain College. I know that as a member of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education he will work to implement what our schools need, and he will positively impact our district.
Because of his experience as a teacher, he knows the needs of the teachers and the schools in areas such as employee retention, earning a fair salary, housing, student support programming, bilingual programming, after school programming, etc.
Kenny will be an excellent school board member in supporting the Latino community and the entire Roaring Fork Valley. Please join me in filling out our ballots for Kenny Teitler before Nov. 2.
Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueño
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
2A leaves too much to chance
I’ve lived in Aspen for over 40 years and have greatly enjoyed many of the various arts offerings including theater, music, dance and museums, and agree that some of these probably need more financial support…