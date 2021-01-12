Keep the pressure on Boebert
The 3rd Congressional District has made a serious mistake in electing Lauren Boebert to represent us.
There is a call now for recalling her but that is not an option under our Constitution. We cannot recall her and we cannot impeach her, but I do not accept that she is fit to represent the citizens of district No. 3. There are rallies now across our district calling for Boebert’s resignation.
Rep. Boebert’s first official act, after taking an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, voted to undermine democracy and incite insurrection. On Wednesday, Boebert objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. She stated on the floor of the House of Representatives, “Madame Speaker, I have constituents outside this building right now and I promised to be their voice. It is my separate but equal obligation to weigh in on this election and object.”
The Rural Colorado United news release states, “Lauren Boebert has betrayed the American people and is a conspirator in the insurrection that occurred at Capital Hill on Jan. 6. As the citizens she represents in Congress, we cannot recall her and we cannot impeach her, but I do not accept that she is fit to represent the people of Colorado District #3 in Congress. We can only hope that her colleagues in Congress expel her.”
We also can be diligent in letting her know, as her constituents, when we disagree with what she calls “representing us.” It’s interesting that she has offices in Pueblo, Durango and Grand Junction but no office in the Roaring Fork or Colorado River valleys.
Her Washington, D.C., contact information is: 202-225-4761 or 1609 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515
Marlene Manown
Glenwood Springs
