 Keep stop lights on Indy Pass | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Keep stop lights on Indy Pass

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

I want to congratulate the smart people of the Colorado Department of Transportation for putting the stop lights in the narrows over Independence Pass. Please keep them on whenever the pass is open.

Juan Lagarrigue

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor

Get on board with light rail

Roger Marolt made some good points in his recent opinion piece (“The West End sneak is a game of survival,” Aug. 13, The Aspen Times).

See more