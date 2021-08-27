Kaplan presented hard truth of Pandora’s situation

Regarding Pandora’s, Aspen Skiing Co. President Mike Kaplan is 100% correct. If the Pitkin County commissioners rezone the land to allow ski area expansion, then they are prioritizing skiing. If they leave the current residential zoning designation — rural and remote — in place, then they are prioritizing residential development.

Mike wasn’t threatening the county; he was laying out the reality of the situation.

I urge the commissioners to allow the ski area to expand and put strict limits on future development in that area. In doing so, they will let us ski more and ensure fewer luxury houses are built on Richmond Ridge.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale