Kaplan presented hard truth of Pandora’s situation
Regarding Pandora’s, Aspen Skiing Co. President Mike Kaplan is 100% correct. If the Pitkin County commissioners rezone the land to allow ski area expansion, then they are prioritizing skiing. If they leave the current residential zoning designation — rural and remote — in place, then they are prioritizing residential development.
Mike wasn’t threatening the county; he was laying out the reality of the situation.
I urge the commissioners to allow the ski area to expand and put strict limits on future development in that area. In doing so, they will let us ski more and ensure fewer luxury houses are built on Richmond Ridge.
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale
Aspen council ignores traffic problem
Every City Council member recently acknowledged Aspen’s “horrendous traffic problem.” They also acknowledged that today’s traffic is a “health and safety issue.”