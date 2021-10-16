Kadi and Kenny the clear choices for RFSD
I am writing to urge our community to support both Kathryn (Kadi) Kuhlenberg and Kenny Teitler in the Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education election. If you have been paying attention to the election, you already know that these are the only two individuals who are both qualified for the position and also personally invested in the future of the Roaring Fork School District.
Notably, these are the only two candidates who have their own children in our local public schools! Running for school board in such an acrimonious time shows true leadership and courage. Please join me in supporting Kadi and Kenny, two leaders who will make decisions consistent with our community’s values.
Dr. Brooke Allen
Basalt
