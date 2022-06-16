‘Justice for Pat Milligan’
Skico has banned an 80 year old woman
Just another bad omen?
Time to take back our town:
Pat Milligan was here before the Crowns.
Say NO to these Chicago billionaire clowns.
Pat’s been here for 4 decades;
Time to come to her aid!
The Aspen Fourth of July parade is coming soon,
Bring your #StandWithPat sign at noon!
(Justice for Pat Milligan was granted a permit for the parade by the “Communist” city of Aspen somehow. Sadly, someone probably got disciplined.)
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
