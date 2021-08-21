Just asking for a booster
I am sitting outside City Market Pharmacy after being turned away for the third day in a row for requesting a COVID-19 booster shot.
I am a physician who is over 70 and has a preexisting condition that qualifies me as being immune deficient. Jon, the pharmacist, said they are giving first and second Moderna vaccines but despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval, they will not give third shots.
There seems to be something wrong with their logic.
Michael Marek
Aspen
