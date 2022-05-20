John Evans was misjudged

In response to the Blue Sky guest commentary by Chester Whiteman and Fred Mosqueda (“Opinion: Mt. Blue Sky — a name that honors its natural and cultural values,” May 5, Colorado Sun). John Evans (1814-1897) was a great man — a small midwest town doctor, hospital founder (Chicago Mercy), national health care leader, city builder (Chicago, Evanston, Denver, etc.), university founder (Northwestern and University of Denver), city parks movement visionary, railroad connector, religious leader, Native American peacemaker, anti-slavery advocate, etc.

He was appointed governor of Colorado by his friend Abraham Lincoln. He worked to prevent Native American conflict, meeting with the tribe leaders and various settlement groups. He was away meeting with President Lincoln when the brutal rogue attack occurred at Sand Creek. There was no evidence linking him to the event and he was acquitted by a trial of his peers of any involvement in the Sand Creek massacre.

Perhaps the authors should read a summary of his life (“John Evans an Appreciation,” by Walter Dill Scott) before they judge my great-great-great-grandfather and propose renaming Mount Evans based on false claims of a few historians 125 years after his death.

Brad Hahn

Aspen