JAS lacks interest in locals

Monday I received an email from Jazz Aspen Snowmass intended for purchasers of the 2020 “We Trust JAS Pass” for the June festival. Of course the 2020 festival was canceled, no refunds were offered at that time.

Communications following cancellation said the tickets were being rolled forward to 2021. Now, today’s missive states that the new small venues cannot accommodate sufficient size crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions and that they will not honor “We Trust JAS” passes for 2021 — unless an additional $125 per pass is ponied up.

Refunds are being offered, but you have to request it without any idea of what the amount of the refund will be.

This last item, regarding a lack of information on refund amounts, is just another insult to locals. JAS seems to now be a vehicle that caters to the “VIP crowd” who pay the big money to be wined, dined and treated preferentially. All well and good. Money talks. But perhaps it’s time to re-evaluate local support for JAS and let them depend on the moneyed part-time residents they seem to want to cater to.

Richard Downing

Carbondale