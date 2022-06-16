Jan. 6 dating game?
It now comes to light that the Proud Boys had a nine-page document detailing the plan for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, titled “1776 Returns.” On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted “Today is 1776.”
Coincidence or collusion?
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
