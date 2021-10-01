It’s time to pave Marolt
Of late there have been several letters about traffic congestion in and out of Aspen. This has become an age-old saga.
Tolls on Highway 82, light rail, a wider bridge, no cars and more parking have been themes. To a lesser extent has been the concept of a four-lane bridge and Highway 82 through the Marolt preserve, sacred ground to many, while Aspen itself has become a wonderful community and visitor attraction to many more. Marmots are cute. They have not protested in the past when this issue has been raised. It may be time to reconsider.
The existing 82 from the circle to Cemetery Lane could become Marolt property, as a road and bridge runs through the preserve to a direct main street entry (and bridge). There would be little loss of land for the animals and the lovers. In the past others have suggested elevating the roadway, even creating a tunnel. Where there is a will there is a way to accomplish this meaningful improvement for Aspen.
City Council may keep pushing this issue into the pile “for future discussion,” but that just delays the only and most meaningful solution to the traffic problem. Even those in the West End should embrace this concept to keep down the nuisance traffic they do not enjoy in their neighborhood.
Thomas Balderston
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Put Aspen on SlimFast
Please tell Andy he is spot on (“Guest commentary: Aspen and the 5-pound sack,” Sept. 23, The Aspen Times). Too many cars. London has a policy that works as does Zermat, for two different examples.